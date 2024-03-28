Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Mason Strader

School: Libertyville

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 187 pounds

Position: SS/OLB

Twitter: @strader_mason

Instagram: mason.strader

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training. TNT ignite - 7 on 7 and training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16399074/653a861d1600bc0a90c0ad93

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Leadership, hard work, accountability and IQ.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Winning our homecoming game 41-0

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Justin Fields - overcoming doubters and adversty