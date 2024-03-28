Meet: 2025 SS/OLB Mason Strader
Name: Mason Strader
School: Libertyville
Graduation year: 2025
Height: 6-foot-0
Weight: 187 pounds
Position: SS/OLB
Twitter: @strader_mason
Instagram: mason.strader
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Training. TNT ignite - 7 on 7 and training
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16399074/653a861d1600bc0a90c0ad93
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Leadership, hard work, accountability and IQ.
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Winning our homecoming game 41-0
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Justin Fields - overcoming doubters and adversty