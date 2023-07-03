Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Aidan Hantson

School: Lincoln Way East

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 171 pounds

Position: TE

Twitter: @AidanHantsonLWE

Instagram:

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17751634/6357430696764706606fd1ee

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

.Athleticism and work ethic. I can catch and run with smaller receivers but getting gritty on the line is of equal importance in my mind

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Big blocks in each game that have broken our backs free. TD against Bradley

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

NA

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Baseball