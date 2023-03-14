Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Colin Dominiak

School: Plainfield East

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 230 pounds

Position: TE

Twitter: @colindominiak

Instagram: @colindominiak

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training. Midwest Boom 15u Regional team

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16501465/630a5920da516e01c4446534

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Rochester CC

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I bring a great work ethic combined with integrity to always be the best at what I do. I am an eager learned and pick up information very well.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Competing on a higher level as a freshman and being able to showcase my talents and compete against older more experienced players throughout the season

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

My favorite football player is Walter Payton, not only because of how amazing he was at football, but maily because of his work ethic and integrity and hard work that brought him to were he was. He worked relentlessly to achiece his goal of reachin the NFL and ultimatley suceeded. That means a lot to me.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Yes, in the winter I do wrestling and in the spring I do baseball.