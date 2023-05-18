Meet: 2026 TE/DE Declan Smith
Name: Declan Smith
School: St. Charles North
Graduation year: 2026
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 205 pounds
Position: TE/DE
Twitter: @Declan_smith50
Instagram: smith.declan1
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Lifting and Training.
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17858103/630bff7123522c0e3c959234
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Not Yet
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program
i’m hardworking, I love the game, I love having teammates and having a brother like bond
What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?
Playing my first high school game under the lights felt like a thing i’ve been looking up to for years
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
aaron donald he is my favorite because he works very hard and makes plays on the field
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Basketball and Lacrosse