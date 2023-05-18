Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Declan Smith

School: St. Charles North

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 205 pounds

Position: TE/DE

Twitter: @Declan_smith50

Instagram: smith.declan1

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17858103/630bff7123522c0e3c959234

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

i’m hardworking, I love the game, I love having teammates and having a brother like bond

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Playing my first high school game under the lights felt like a thing i’ve been looking up to for years

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

aaron donald he is my favorite because he works very hard and makes plays on the field

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Basketball and Lacrosse