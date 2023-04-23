Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Ryan Danielski

School: Geneva

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 180 pounds

Position: TE/DE

Twitter: @ryan_danielski

Instagram: rdski1

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17858805/63c599176898f909d4e1fd7a

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

Work ethic, determination, coachable mentality.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Having a game where I am at the quarterback almost every play.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

JJ Watt because he is a hard worker and doesn’t give up.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Basketball and track