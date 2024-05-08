Meet: 2026 TE/LB Shane Diericx
Name: Shane Diericx
School: Wheaton North
Graduation year: 2026
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 215 pounds
Position: TE/LB
Twitter: @shanediericx
Instagram: shane.diericx
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Training. Major Sports Performance / Team lifting and training.
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
I bring leadership for the team and versatility in positions.
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Getting pulled up to varsity, celebrating wins with my team.
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Tj watt, very aggressive player