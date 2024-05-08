Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Shane Diericx

School: Wheaton North

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 215 pounds

Position: TE/LB

Twitter: @shanediericx

Instagram: shane.diericx

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training. Major Sports Performance / Team lifting and training.

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I bring leadership for the team and versatility in positions.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Getting pulled up to varsity, celebrating wins with my team.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Tj watt, very aggressive player