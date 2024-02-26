Meet: 2026 TE/LS Andrew Meyers
Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!
Name: Andrew Meyers
School: DePaul Prep
Graduation year: 2026
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 195 pounds
Position: TE/LS
Twitter: @andrew15meyers
Instagram: andrew_meyers15
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Training.Win Performance Running Track for school
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17834849/656e92be90f03404ec89f2ad
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
I work harder then everyone else and I want it more because i’m chasing success so much sense of the amount of failures i’ve experienced.
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
This past year we went to our rivals game during their senior night and homecoming and we beat them.
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Justin Fields he is a bears player and I love the bears and he seems like a great guy who is super fun to watch.