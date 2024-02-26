Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Andrew Meyers

School: DePaul Prep

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 195 pounds

Position: TE/LS

Twitter: @andrew15meyers

Instagram: andrew_meyers15

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training.Win Performance Running Track for school

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17834849/656e92be90f03404ec89f2ad

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I work harder then everyone else and I want it more because i’m chasing success so much sense of the amount of failures i’ve experienced.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

This past year we went to our rivals game during their senior night and homecoming and we beat them.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Justin Fields he is a bears player and I love the bears and he seems like a great guy who is super fun to watch.