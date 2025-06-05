Meet: 2026 TE Mason Moore

Name: Mason Moore

School: Lockport

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 230 pounds

Position: TE

Twitter: @masonn_moore

Instagram: mason.mmoore

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training and Lifting Next-Level Athletics

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/18031451/6723c21a375c4e87172b432f

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Leadership, very coachable, a learner, friendship, effort

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Coming back from a 3 score deficit against HF

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Lamar Jackson, everybody doubted his throwing ability and won 2 MVPS

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Basketball

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes

Who has been the best player you've played against?

Caden O’rouke or Veldman