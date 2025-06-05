Meet: 2026 TE Mason Moore

Name: Mason Moore
School: Lockport
Graduation year: 2026
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 230 pounds
Position: TE
Twitter: @masonn_moore
Instagram: mason.mmoore
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Training and Lifting Next-Level Athletics
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/18031451/6723c21a375c4e87172b432f
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Leadership, very coachable, a learner, friendship, effort
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Coming back from a 3 score deficit against HF
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Lamar Jackson, everybody doubted his throwing ability and won 2 MVPS
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Basketball
Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?
Yes
Who has been the best player you've played against?
Caden O’rouke or Veldman