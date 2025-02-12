Meet: 2026 TE/WR Barack Mohammed

Name: Barack Mohammed

School: Plainfield North

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 210 pounds

Position: TE/WR

Twitter: @Barackmohammed1

Instagram: barack.mo

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training Sbbm Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17723788/64e9794c3449fc0828c3594b

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

NA

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Scoring my first touchdown

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Calvin Johnson because I like how he’s a giant man on the field who can move very well for his size

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Basketball and Track

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes

Who has been the best player you've played against?

Carson Cooney