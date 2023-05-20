Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Andrew Culotta

School: Batavia

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 150 pounds

Position: WR

Twitter: @Andrew_Culotta1

Instagram: andrewculotta

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17921693/636d77dc19af8c040464bafc

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

Fast twitch, Coachable, Flexable, Leader(Captain)

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Last game of the season and having a great time with my teammates

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Jerry rice because he’s a very fundamental Wide Receivers and I can learn a lot from him

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Basketball and Track and Field