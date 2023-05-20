Meet: 2026 WR Andrew Culotta
Name: Andrew Culotta
School: Batavia
Graduation year: 2026
Height: 6-foot-0
Weight: 150 pounds
Position: WR
Twitter: @Andrew_Culotta1
Instagram: andrewculotta
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Lifting and Training.
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17921693/636d77dc19af8c040464bafc
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Not Yet
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program
Fast twitch, Coachable, Flexable, Leader(Captain)
What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?
Last game of the season and having a great time with my teammates
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Jerry rice because he’s a very fundamental Wide Receivers and I can learn a lot from him
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Basketball and Track and Field