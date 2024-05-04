Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Arman Lepuzanovic

School: Rolling Meadows

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 155 pounds

Position: WR

Twitter: @Alepuzanovic915

Instagram: armanlepuzanovic

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training. TNT

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/18182953/652af6b702bb7306a40d54e6

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

A deep threat reciver because of my speed and jumping abilities.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Beating Deerfield

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Devanta smith because he’s not the biggest, strongest, or fastest but he plays with heart