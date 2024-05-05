Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Asher Panfil

School: Glenbrook North

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 190 pounds

Position: WR

Twitter: @asher_panfil

Instagram: Asherp033

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/18055650/65e7e510ff01a9035ca6f6b5

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Knowledge, a frame big enough to play any skill position with the skills to do so. Untapped speed

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

First varsity touchdown in a rivalry game to tie the score

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Deebo Samuel. Love how much you can tell he loves playing, also love how he is used for the niners