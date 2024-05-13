Meet: 2026 WR/ATH Eoin Kohn
Name: Eoin Kohn
School: Bloomington Central Catholic
Graduation year: 2026
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 18 pounds
Position: WR/ATH
Instagram: eoin.kohn
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17725985/65790717dfd8d50a34184dea
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Training.
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
My Leadership, accountability and my willingness to learn from coaches.
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
The experience for sure. I try to take a couple seconds every Friday night and take it all in.
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Deebo Samuel, I try to model my game after him in terms of being an Athlete