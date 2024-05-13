Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Eoin Kohn

School: Bloomington Central Catholic

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 18 pounds

Position: WR/ATH

Twitter: @eoin_kohn

Instagram: eoin.kohn

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17725985/65790717dfd8d50a34184dea

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training.

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

My Leadership, accountability and my willingness to learn from coaches.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

The experience for sure. I try to take a couple seconds every Friday night and take it all in.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Deebo Samuel, I try to model my game after him in terms of being an Athlete