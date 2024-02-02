Meet: 2026 WR Ayden Ginn
Name: Ayden Gin
School: St Laurence
Graduation year: 2026
Height: 5-foot-9
Weight: 155 pounds
Position: WR
Twitter: @aydenginn1
Instagram: Aydenwitdashifts
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Training. heroh,nla,boom
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17882119/653be25f478cf5046ca44550
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
while at my time at st.laurence they have helped me develope teamwork, adaptability, and discipline. Additionally, a strong work ethic, commitment, and a positive attitude.
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
i’d have to say my favorite moment in my career so far is playing in a state title game
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
tank dell and chris durr because i try to model my game after theirs seeing as we have similar skill sets