Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Ayden Gin

School: St Laurence

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 5-foot-9

Weight: 155 pounds

Position: WR

Twitter: @aydenginn1

Instagram: Aydenwitdashifts

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training. heroh,nla,boom

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17882119/653be25f478cf5046ca44550

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

while at my time at st.laurence they have helped me develope teamwork, adaptability, and discipline. Additionally, a strong work ethic, commitment, and a positive attitude.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

i’d have to say my favorite moment in my career so far is playing in a state title game

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

tank dell and chris durr because i try to model my game after theirs seeing as we have similar skill sets