Name: Blake Lehnen

School: Glenwood

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 170 pounds

Position: WR

Twitter: @blake_lehnen

Instagram: blakelehnen

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training. No off-season training group due to the time that my other 2 sports take up, but for 7on7 during the summer my high school ramps it up competing in many 7on7 tournaments.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/14744444/655e77f1478d7f0604f74dd6

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I bring knowledge/ understanding of the game because of the time I have been around the sport, growing up with a dad as a coach and being apart of the program he was apart of since I was young. I also bring speed and reliability to the football field.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

The time I have spent with my teammates and coaches in all my years playing football have been my favorite moments.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Christian McCaffery. He is a great player and role model especially with his work ethic and how is a follower of Christ. I also enjoy watching him play because of the versatility he brings to the field