Name: Bryce Carlson

School: Grayslake Central

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 170 pounds

Position: WR

Twitter: @brycecarlson22

Instagram: brycecarlson22

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17980163/6507a98cda5bef0be8665bc0

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training.Throw It Deep

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

My speed, ball tracking, catching, and sneaky athleticism

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Playing with my older brother, Brady

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

calvin johnson, because of his dominance and play style