Meet: 2026 WR Bryce Carlson
Name: Bryce Carlson
School: Grayslake Central
Graduation year: 2026
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 170 pounds
Position: WR
Twitter: @brycecarlson22
Instagram: brycecarlson22
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17980163/6507a98cda5bef0be8665bc0
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Training.Throw It Deep
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
My speed, ball tracking, catching, and sneaky athleticism
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Playing with my older brother, Brady
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
calvin johnson, because of his dominance and play style