Meet: 2026 WR Chase Markowicz
Name: Chase Markowicz
School: Lincoln Way West
Graduation year: 2026
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 165 pounds
Position: WR
Twitter: @Chase_Marko23
Instagram: chasemarko23
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Lifting and Training. Supremer 7v7 National Team
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/13417891/635acf89688fc015f04b2940
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Not Yet
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program
Team Player, Hard worker, and a positive attitude
What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?
Winning contested catches for TD's Freshmen year and our team won a big game our 8th grade season at a big tournament on Thanksgiving Day
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Cooper Kupp- great route runner and ball skills
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Yes, Lacrosse