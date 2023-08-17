Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Chase Markowicz

School: Lincoln Way West

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 165 pounds

Position: WR

Twitter: @Chase_Marko23

Instagram: chasemarko23

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training. Supremer 7v7 National Team

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/13417891/635acf89688fc015f04b2940

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

Team Player, Hard worker, and a positive attitude

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Winning contested catches for TD's Freshmen year and our team won a big game our 8th grade season at a big tournament on Thanksgiving Day

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Cooper Kupp- great route runner and ball skills

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Yes, Lacrosse