Meet: 2026 WR Chris Bolte
Name: Nick Bolte
School: Hinsdale South
Graduation year: 2026
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 185 pounds
Position: WR
Twitter: @chrisbolte
Instagram: chrisbolte_
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Lifting and Training
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17755878/631e04744deb46056c05eda8
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Not Yet
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Hard worker on and off the field. Willing to do whatever it takes to win
What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?
Having multiple 3 touchdown games
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
My Dad. He’s played in college and has given me many tips
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Basketball and Baseball