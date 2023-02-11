Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Nick Bolte

School: Hinsdale South

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 185 pounds

Position: WR

Twitter: @chrisbolte

Instagram: chrisbolte_

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17755878/631e04744deb46056c05eda8

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Hard worker on and off the field. Willing to do whatever it takes to win

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Having multiple 3 touchdown games

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

My Dad. He’s played in college and has given me many tips

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Basketball and Baseball