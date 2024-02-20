Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Colton Spychalski

School: Yorkville

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 160 pounds

Position: WR

Twitter: @ColtonSpy2026

Instagram: Colton Spychalski

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training. I did Midwest Boom, but now I do supreme 7v7 i train with Hector Mendoza for speed and agility and ploys and I also train with Christian Gibbs Fir wide receiver training.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17821742/654140f15ef746075c6320e6

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I can high point the ball really well, and get open. I’m good at YAC too.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Scoring my first varisty touchdown as a sophmore.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Marvin Harrison Jr because of his backstory and how well he tracks the football, I try my best to relate my game to him.