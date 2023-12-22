Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Daniel Robinson

School: Neuqua Valley

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 150 pounds

Position: WR/KR

Twitter: @danrecruit26

Instagram: daniel_robinson2423

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

NA

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17725315/65340f1b9a90eb0ad4acac79

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Some unique qualities that I bring to a potential college football program is my ability to focus in high pressure situations my speed and agility, and my ability to implement what I learn.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

My favorite moment in my playing career so far is the feeling of when I scored my first touchdown.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

My favorite football player is Jerry Rice because of how smoothly he played and ran his routes.