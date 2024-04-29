Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Braden Harms

School: Marmion Academy

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 185 pounds

Position: WR/DB

Twitter: @braden_harms

Instagram: bradenh_0

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16325380/653959f25ca99e04d87d7e25

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I bring leadership, an intense work ethic, and a strong commitment to the teams culture

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Favorite moment is my first game starting on varsity I scored my first 15 yard touchdown catch

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Julian Edelman because even though he was small, he always brought a great attitude and always worked his hardest.