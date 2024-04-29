Meet: 2026 WR/DB Braden Harms
Name: Braden Harms
School: Marmion Academy
Graduation year: 2026
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 185 pounds
Position: WR/DB
Twitter: @braden_harms
Instagram: bradenh_0
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Training.
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16325380/653959f25ca99e04d87d7e25
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
I bring leadership, an intense work ethic, and a strong commitment to the teams culture
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Favorite moment is my first game starting on varsity I scored my first 15 yard touchdown catch
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Julian Edelman because even though he was small, he always brought a great attitude and always worked his hardest.