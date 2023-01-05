Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Jacob Harvey

School: Mount Zion

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 170 pounds

Position: WR/DB

Twitter: @jacobharvey2007

Instagram: @jacobharvey13

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15646206/636284de420f970408345534

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Work ethic and confidence

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

First Varsity Touchdown Game Winner in overtime

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Garrett Wilson, extremely athletic and electric

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Basketball, track, and baseball