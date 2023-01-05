Meet: 2026 WR/DB Jacob Harvey
Name: Jacob Harvey
School: Mount Zion
Graduation year: 2026
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 170 pounds
Position: WR/DB
Twitter: @jacobharvey2007
Instagram: @jacobharvey13
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Lifting and Training
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15646206/636284de420f970408345534
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Not Yet
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Work ethic and confidence
What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?
First Varsity Touchdown Game Winner in overtime
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Garrett Wilson, extremely athletic and electric
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Basketball, track, and baseball