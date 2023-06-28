Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Jaiden Henry

School: Stagg

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 155 pounds

Position: WR/DB

Twitter: @Jaidenhenry_3

Instagram: Jaidenhenry_3

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training. Next Level Athletics

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17750244/6407f5dabd6a2c0d80924ddb

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

I Feel like I bring Leadership too all teams I am on, I am a great leader on and off the field. I also feel like I bring a very high level of Competitiveness and Confidence. And finally I feel like I have a great feel for the game and a very high level of football 101.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

My favorite moment would have probably been this off-season. It is my first off season and I feel like i have been getting extremely better and can’t wait for my next season.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

My favorite football player would probably be my brother TJ Griffin. He is currently at The University of Illinois and I really try to use him as my biggest role model due to the fact he is in my family and I have tons of access to him.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Basketball and Track