Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Jayden Lucas

School: Hillcrest

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 156 pounds

Position: WR/DB

Twitter: @Jayden_E_Lucas

Instagram: Cfkjay8

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training. Off season training with hillcrest hawks football program and play for NLA/Next level athletics for this upcoming 7v7 season

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17996633/651853f664dfa401d4010614

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I’m a dog I am very physical with smooth hips I’m willing to play any position very coachable and love to fly around to the ball

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Definitely first round of the playoffs it was very competitive

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Jalen Ramsey the way he plays is very physical and like to talk and make the game more competitive