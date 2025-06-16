Meet: 2026 WR/DB Kendall Lucas

Name: Kendall Lucas

School: Corliss

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 180 pounds

Position: WR/DB

Twitter: @5star_kenn

Instagram:

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training and Lifting

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/19882860/672ba0f4ba25f3744ee78d6b

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Team player, leadership qualities, I’m always in the gym working on my craft. I’m always mentally in sync with my coaches. I’m going to be the first in the door and last to leave.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Making the 5A All State Team. Making the playoffs three years in a row. We had our first home playoff game in school history. Helping my team win!

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Justin Jefferson. I like he works and runs routes. He’s dependable and a team player.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

I played basketball, but I’m focusing on making the most out of my football opportunities.

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes I started playing football as a sophomore, so this is my third year playing.

Who has been the best player you've played against?

Ahmed Grayer and Jahmere Washington (Wisconsin) from Morgan park