Meet: 2026 WR/DB Luke Doyle
Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!
Name: Luke Doyle
School: Benet Academy
Graduation year: 2026
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 160 pounds
Position: WR/DB
Twitter: @LukeDoyle26
Instagram: LukeDoyle26
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Training. Acceleration Pro
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/18064377/65e36f1a041e3e0a28381c1d
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Hard worker that competes on every play.
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
NA
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
NA