Meet: 2026 WR/DB Spencer Martin
Name: Spencer Martin
School: Nazareth Academy
Graduation year: 2026
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 155 pounds
Position: WR/DB
Twitter: @spencerm07
Instagram: @spencermartin07
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Boom Football Erik sanborn- speed coach
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/18100717/6365660202b1e70b88f67799
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Not Yet
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
I am very coachable. And love meeting new people
What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?
Scoring 2 touch downs against Maine South
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Odell Beckham Jr- he is my favorite because I love the way he plays the game. Although he isn’t signed with a team right now he is still my favorite all time player.
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Baseball.