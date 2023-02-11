Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Spencer Martin

School: Nazareth Academy

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 155 pounds

Position: WR/DB

Twitter: @spencerm07

Instagram: @spencermartin07

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Boom Football Erik sanborn- speed coach

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/18100717/6365660202b1e70b88f67799

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I am very coachable. And love meeting new people

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Scoring 2 touch downs against Maine South

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Odell Beckham Jr- he is my favorite because I love the way he plays the game. Although he isn’t signed with a team right now he is still my favorite all time player.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Baseball.