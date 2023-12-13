Meet: 2026 WR/DB Tommy Westrom
Name: Tommy Westrom
School: Neuqua Valley
Graduation year: 2026
Height: 5-foot-10
Weight: 150 pounds
Position: WR/D
Twitter: @tommy_westrom22
Instagram: tommy_westrom
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team lifting/training, Acceleration Sports Performance
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17724466/650fdc726899a60cccd5e3dd
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Hard work, leadership, dedication, coachable, integrity
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Playing against friends from youth sports at a higher level
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Minkah Fitzpatrick because of his play style at safety and his overall abilities