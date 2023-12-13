Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Tommy Westrom

School: Neuqua Valley

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 150 pounds

Position: WR/D

Twitter: @tommy_westrom22

Instagram: tommy_westrom

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting/training, Acceleration Sports Performance

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17724466/650fdc726899a60cccd5e3dd

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Hard work, leadership, dedication, coachable, integrity

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Playing against friends from youth sports at a higher level

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Minkah Fitzpatrick because of his play style at safety and his overall abilities