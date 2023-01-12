Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Zachary Washington

School: St Francis

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 165 pounds

Position: WR/DB

Twitter: @zach5washington

Instagram: Zach.washington5

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Supreme

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17755753/636960c102b1c906f090fbf7

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I'm coachable and learn concepts quickly. I'm athletic with good speed who attacks the ball.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Scoring 2 touchdowns in my 1st playoff game.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

I'm a fan of the bigger, faster receivers. The reason is I try to pattern my game after them. I take bits and pieces from them all and try to incorporate into my game.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Basketball