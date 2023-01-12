Meet: 2026 WR/DB Zachary Washington
Name: Zachary Washington
School: St Francis
Graduation year: 2026
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 165 pounds
Position: WR/DB
Twitter: @zach5washington
Instagram: Zach.washington5
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Supreme
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17755753/636960c102b1c906f090fbf7
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Not Yet
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
I'm coachable and learn concepts quickly. I'm athletic with good speed who attacks the ball.
What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?
Scoring 2 touchdowns in my 1st playoff game.
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
I'm a fan of the bigger, faster receivers. The reason is I try to pattern my game after them. I take bits and pieces from them all and try to incorporate into my game.
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Basketball