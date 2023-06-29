Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Devin Hamilton

School: Marist

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 188 pounds

Position: WR

Twitter: @devinhamiltonn5

Instagram: _.wr1dev._

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training. Boom 7v7

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/18192100/63502e3b4206ff0d68528304

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

Unique qualities I bring to college programs are being able to do whatever I need to do to benefit the program.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

My favorite moment so far was being able to talk to many different college coaches after my freshman season.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Ja'Marr Chase Because he is a very dominant player on the field and is very competitive.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Track