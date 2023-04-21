Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Dylan Reyes

School: Geneva

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 160 pounds

Position: WR

Twitter: @Dylan_Reyes07

Instagram: dylan_r_20

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training. Grid Iron Godz Football Academy

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17799487/635d79164deb630d1c2040bd

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

In my freshman year, I started the whole season for our Varsity team, as a wideout. I feel I have very good route running skills and great hands and strong football fundamentals. I am a team player and will do everything I can to help my team succeed.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

.My entire Freshman year has been a great experience for me. Being able to prove myself in summer camp that I can compete against older, and more mature players, earning a roster spot on the Varsity team and become a starting wideout the entire season.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

NA

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

No