Meet: 2026 WR Isiah Thomas Jr.
Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!
Name: Isiah Thomas Jr.
School: Simeon
Graduation year: 2026
Height: 5-foot-9
Weight: 156 pounds
Position: WR
Instagram: 3._problemz_
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/20463832/6511c10a5b3c9a0a04b7d977
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Training. Midwest BOOM
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
speed, strength, agility, and specific positional skills
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Wining games being a team player & showing leadership
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Odell Beckham Jr. Because he a role model he take care of his family, and he a great football player