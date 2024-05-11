Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Isiah Thomas Jr.

School: Simeon

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 5-foot-9

Weight: 156 pounds

Position: WR

Twitter: @d1isiah_3

Instagram: 3._problemz_

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/20463832/6511c10a5b3c9a0a04b7d977

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training. Midwest BOOM

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

speed, strength, agility, and specific positional skills

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Wining games being a team player & showing leadership

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Odell Beckham Jr. Because he a role model he take care of his family, and he a great football player