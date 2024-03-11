Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Jaden Logan

School: York

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 170 pounds

Position: WR

Twitter: @JadenLog5

Instagram: Jaden_logan13

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training. Track, team lifts, throw it deep and York 7on7

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17749212/65bd48935eec84169c00cb17

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Hard work ethic, leader and hold people accountable.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Going to the 8A playoffs with my team and building more team chemistry for the next year.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Cam Chancellor because he brought of lot of energy to the team and left everything he had on the field. He also had a great mentality.