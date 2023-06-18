Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Kyan Short

School: Sesser Valier

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 155 pounds

Position: WR

Twitter: @kyan_short

Instagram:

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training. Deadbird Barbell

Hudl:

See Twitter account for video

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

Attitude and work ethic. I’m not the biggest/fastest/strongest, but I have great hands and a good catch radius. I work as hard as anybody.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

JV game against our biggest rival. We were down 20-0 at halftime, and in the 3rd quarter I got a 90ish yard pick-six that changed the momentum of the game. Later on I caught the game-tying TD (25ish yards) as time expired. We won in double OT.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Justin Jefferson. He is the best WR in the NFL right now.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Basketball and track.