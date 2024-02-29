Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Lincoln Ijams

School: Oswego East

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 165 pounds

Position: WR

Twitter: @Lincoln4Ijams

Instagram: lincolnijams

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training. Boom national Xtreme speed (Hector Mendoza) Wr training (Christian Gibbs)

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17670058/656f77a95ca96f0da8c850c1

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Leader Accountable Coachable Skilled Great hands

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

300yd game vs Minooka freshman year and a walk of Hail Mary game winner

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

NA

