Meet: 2026 WR Lincoln Ijams
Name: Lincoln Ijams
School: Oswego East
Graduation year: 2026
Height: 6-foot-0
Weight: 165 pounds
Position: WR
Twitter: @Lincoln4Ijams
Instagram: lincolnijams
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Training. Boom national Xtreme speed (Hector Mendoza) Wr training (Christian Gibbs)
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17670058/656f77a95ca96f0da8c850c1
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Leader Accountable Coachable Skilled Great hands
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
300yd game vs Minooka freshman year and a walk of Hail Mary game winner
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
NA