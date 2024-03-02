Meet: 2026 WR Lucas Davis Jr.
Name: Lucas Davis Jr.
School: St. Rita
Graduation year: 2026
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 190 pounds
Position: WR
Twitter: @LucasDavisJr
Instagram: @4._problems
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Training.
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/19022247/6536c0d48cd3df0954bf6c8f
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
I’m a natural leader with a killer instinct and a hard working overall mentality
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
The close games and the games in overtime I feel like that’s when I turn into a different person
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Golden tate, he’s probably the funniest player I’ve ever seen