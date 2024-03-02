Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Lucas Davis Jr.

School: St. Rita

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 190 pounds

Position: WR

Twitter: @LucasDavisJr

Instagram: @4._problems

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/19022247/6536c0d48cd3df0954bf6c8f

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I’m a natural leader with a killer instinct and a hard working overall mentality

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

The close games and the games in overtime I feel like that’s when I turn into a different person

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Golden tate, he’s probably the funniest player I’ve ever seen