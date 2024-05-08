Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Malach Adams

School: Thornwood

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 170 pounds

Position: WR

Twitter: @khi677

Instagram: _spazz6k

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/19523856/65344368344906095436684d

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training. Next level athletics

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I’m a go getter. I never settle I will work and strive to be the best at all times.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Getting better growing competing

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Davante Adams because i like his style play and he is a go getter.