Meet: 2026 WR Malachi Adams
Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!
Name: Malach Adams
School: Thornwood
Graduation year: 2026
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 170 pounds
Position: WR
Instagram: _spazz6k
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/19523856/65344368344906095436684d
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Training. Next level athletics
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
I’m a go getter. I never settle I will work and strive to be the best at all times.
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Getting better growing competing
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Davante Adams because i like his style play and he is a go getter.