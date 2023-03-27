Meet: 2026 WR/OLB Keaton Reinke
Name: Keaton Reinke
School: St. Charles North
Graduation year: 2026
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 190 pounds
Position: WR/OLB
Twitter: @keaton_reinke
Instagram: keaton.reinke
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Midwest boom 15u national team
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17834338/638e716d664b8800ecb99833
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Not Yet
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
I am a very athletic player that can do anything you want me to do on the field. Very lengthy and tall and use it to my advantage on offense and defense when it comes to catching balls and tackling.
What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?
Getting to be able to start as a freshman on varsity
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
CeeDee Lamb. CeeDee can do everything on the field and gets the job done in the most crucial points in the game. Makes crazy plays that I love watching and is overall an amazing player.
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Baseball