Name: Keaton Reinke

School: St. Charles North

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 190 pounds

Position: WR/OLB

Twitter: @keaton_reinke

Instagram: keaton.reinke

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Midwest boom 15u national team

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17834338/638e716d664b8800ecb99833

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I am a very athletic player that can do anything you want me to do on the field. Very lengthy and tall and use it to my advantage on offense and defense when it comes to catching balls and tackling.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Getting to be able to start as a freshman on varsity

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

CeeDee Lamb. CeeDee can do everything on the field and gets the job done in the most crucial points in the game. Makes crazy plays that I love watching and is overall an amazing player.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Baseball