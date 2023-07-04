Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Owen Kochem

School: Batavia

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 5-foot-8

Weight: 140 pounds

Position: WR

Twitter: @Owenkochen1

Instagram: Owen2legit

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training. I usually train at programs called Throw it deep and Proforce. My 7v7 program is boom football.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17921645/63719216a681a507684c0f73

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

I bring a lot of grit and will always be able to work and grind no matter what. I’m a team leader and step up when needed too.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

It was freshman year and our last game of the season. It was I believe 4th or 3rd down and we needed around 10 yards for the first. Our team was already to great that came I ran a whip and go route which lead to me getting a catch to secure the game. My QB threw me an absolute dot on the run.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

My favorite football player has to be Nathaniel Dell he was just drafted by the Texans. He plays WR and is very shifty and has great routes. He is my favorite player not only because of that but he is a smaller guy standing at 5’10 which gives me hope of going to play college ball or Pro.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

I play a variety of sports one of them is track I also to a ton of other sports for fun, rec basketball, snowboarding, soccer, baseball and many more