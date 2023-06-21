Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Parker Ward

School: Glenbrook South

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 150 pounds

Position: WR

Twitter: @PKDub5

Instagram: parkhward

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training.WIN performance/ FBA

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17764454/63560305f327a40938c4ea58

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Pass game coordinator at Toledo & Alabama state

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

I’m willing to out work anyone and always want to get better

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Game winning touchdown against New Trier

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

My favorite player is Davante Adams because I have learned a lot of things from watching his route running and he’s fun to watch.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Track