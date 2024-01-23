Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: CJ Peacock

School: Joliet Catholic

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 155 pounds

Position: WR/RB

Twitter: @official_craig5

Instagram: official.craig12

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training. I train with throw it deep every Saturday.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/19819145/652f394a9676460d9c1ca071

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

The unique qualities I would bring are my versatility and ability do everything on the offense. I’m also a great leader and good at getting the team motivated.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

My favorite moments so far have been being with the team during our playoff run to the championship. it was a thrilling experience and I loved every moment of it.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

My favorite football player is Odell Beckham Jr because he was one of the main reasons I fell in love with football.