Meet: 2026 WR/RB Lincoln Cravens
Name: Lincoln Cravens
School: Schlarman
Graduation year: 2026
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 185 pounds
Position: WR/RB
Twitter: @LincolnCravens0
Instagram: im_lincoln77
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Lifting and Training.
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/18286098/630c2cbeda516e01c446fbde
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Not Yet
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program
Speed, Size, good character, coachable and many more.
What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?
Competition, team bonding
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Justin Jefferson. He’s on my favorite team
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Basketball, baseball, track