Name: Lincoln Cravens

School: Schlarman

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 185 pounds

Position: WR/RB

Twitter: @LincolnCravens0

Instagram: im_lincoln77

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/18286098/630c2cbeda516e01c446fbde

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

Speed, Size, good character, coachable and many more.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Competition, team bonding

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Justin Jefferson. He’s on my favorite team

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Basketball, baseball, track