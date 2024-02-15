Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Jayden Karas

School: Fenwick

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 150 pounds

Position: WR/S

Twitter: @Jayden_karas10

Instagram: @karasjayden

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training. 7v7 team goalz Hustle hard athletics training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/18020015/6573ca96f31c400c389b9659

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Speed/height/and football IQ Return punts , kick offs , and play both sides of ball

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Punt return vs St . ignatious

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Tyreek Hill