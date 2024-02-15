Meet: 2026 WR/S Jayden Karas
Name: Jayden Karas
School: Fenwick
Graduation year: 2026
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 150 pounds
Position: WR/S
Twitter: @Jayden_karas10
Instagram: @karasjayden
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Training. 7v7 team goalz Hustle hard athletics training
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/18020015/6573ca96f31c400c389b9659
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Speed/height/and football IQ Return punts , kick offs , and play both sides of ball
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Punt return vs St . ignatious
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Tyreek Hill