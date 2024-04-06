Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Marco Jonic

School: Ridgewood

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 155 pounds

Position: WR/FS

Twitter: @marko_jonic

Instagram: markothegreat08

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17762320/653fd8d832e74d09142d6dc0

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I’m a hard worker and I help push my teammates.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Making big plays on the field and winning games

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Brian Dawkins and Randy Moss because they were great at what they did.