Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Nathan Gonzalez

School: Minooka

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 160 pounds

Position: WR/S

Twitter: @NateGonzo27

Instagram: gonzo.27

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training. Lifting at school with my team. Lifting at Riches Gym and playing for Supreme 7 on 7 team.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/8056250/635485c196811803d0383c0a

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

Qualities that I will bring to a football program will be good listening skills, quick learner, a person not afraid to make mistakes and ask questions when needed.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

A few favorite moments of my first year in high school football is bonding with my teammates on the field and in the weight room. Bus rides for away games I classic, these moments I will always remember. Playing on both sides of the ball and just having fun and enjoying every moment with my teammates. My dad said to me, you get four years of high school football, enjoy every moment, cause once it’s over, football will be different at the next level. Nothing like Friday night lights!

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Cam Chancellor from Seattle Seahawks was my favorite player. He played smart and had no fear to throw his body around for the sake of the team. Played with passion, emotion and Intensity just like I do and he had fun playing the game.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Basketball and Track field