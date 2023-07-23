Meet: 2026 WR/S Ryan Davis
Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.
Name: Ryan Davis
School: Geneva
Graduation year: 2026
Height: 5-foot-8
Weight: 142 pounds
Position: WR/S
Twitter: @RyanDavis0417
Instagram: ryan.davvis4
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Lifting and Training. Lifting, a couple of sessions of Gridiron Gods
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17858802/630d8162d45ee80ba43af004
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Not Yet
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program
Hard work, Hustle, and Loyalty
What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?
Definitely my first punt return touchdown against Wheaton North, it was such a cool moment for me even though it was very tiring
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Lamar Jackson, because I am a Ravens fan and he’s very fun to watch
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Basketball and Track