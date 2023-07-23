Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Ryan Davis

School: Geneva

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 5-foot-8

Weight: 142 pounds

Position: WR/S

Twitter: @RyanDavis0417

Instagram: ryan.davvis4

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training. Lifting, a couple of sessions of Gridiron Gods

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17858802/630d8162d45ee80ba43af004

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

Hard work, Hustle, and Loyalty

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Definitely my first punt return touchdown against Wheaton North, it was such a cool moment for me even though it was very tiring

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Lamar Jackson, because I am a Ravens fan and he’s very fun to watch

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Basketball and Track