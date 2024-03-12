Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Simon Kodosky

School: York

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 175 pounds

Position: WR

Twitter: @SimonKodosky

Instagram: @simonkodosky

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training. TnT Ignite 18U team.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17750634/6537f3456e8ba50a6822a5e8

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I believe that football is a full year sport. It starts with early mornings before school till June. Then summer camp. Then it’s the real deal. I try to keep my teamate in check all throughout the football run.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

The playoff run. Being apart of that team for the playoffs was something special. And it’s done yet.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

I admire tyreek. Just his energy he brings on the field I love. His speed and work ethic reflects off of his success.