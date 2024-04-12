Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Jack Webb

School: Mt Carmel Illinois

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 205 pounds

Position: WR/TE

Twitter: @JackWebb8_

Instagram: Webberj323

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17755852/65b713564dec891ba05c9cd8

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Hard worker, but also has very good sense of humor, holds people accountable and has a very high motor, growth plates are still wide open as I’m only a sophomore.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Going to 3A state this year.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Julio jones, best receiver of all time