Name: Teddy Manikas

School: Oswego

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 5-foot-9

Weight: 160 pounds

Position: WR

Twitter: @Teddy_ManikasWR

Instagram: Teddy. Manikas10

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training. Midwest Boom

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17724182/635307b0b534e708708f457a

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

My work ethic

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Having a game winning touchdown my freshman year. Also playing in a youth national championship game.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Aaron Rodgers, because I grew up watching him.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

No

