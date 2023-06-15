Meet: 2026 WR Tijmen Bras
Name: Tijmen Bras
School: Naperville North
Graduation year: 2026
Height: 5-foot-9
Weight: 150 pounds
Position: WR
Twitter: @TijmenBras1
Instagram: tijmenbras1
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Lifting and Training.
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17971607/633729b56655db0e1800a3bb
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Not Yet
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program
athleticism, leader
What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?
teammates
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
tyreek hill/fast
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
No